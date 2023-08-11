Open Menu

Improving Living Standard Of Common Man - A Top Priority Of AJK Govt: Anwaar Ul Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his coalition government's top priorities include improving the standard of living for the general populace, resolving their problems on-site, and mobilizing international support for Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination

The AJK Premier made these assertions while talking to members of different delegations who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The PM, Anwaar Ul Haq, continued that good governance was indispensable for the region's prosperity and socio-economic development. He said that the economic prosperity of the common people was important for the development of the state.

He, however, maintained that the first and foremost priority of his government was to correct the governance system, implement reforms, and improve service delivery.

Referring to the government's initiative to reduce expenditures, the PM said that the basic aim of reducing government expenses was to spend maximum funds on the development and prosperity of the region.

He said that the government was determined to improve the efficiency of government institutions and ensure good governance in the region. He said that the present government has taken a number of initiatives to solve the problems of the people at the local level.

Anwaar said that elected representatives (MLAs) have been provided funds to ensure uniform development in all areas on an equal basis. He said that the government was functioning well under the ambit of the constitution and as per the law of the land.

He said that the change on the ground would be visible only if all the development projects allocated in the budget were completed on time.

