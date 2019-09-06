Imran Khan to lead Kashmir Solidarity Rally in Muzaffarabad next Friday: Barrister Sultan

The PTI AJK Chapter's President Barrister Sultan expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir

He said that India has turned Kashmir the world's largest prison and its garrison unleashing the history's worst reign of state terrorism and violence against the innocent Kashmiris,who imprisoned into their houses, besides various notorious jails and torture cells in the turbulent occupied state.

Addressing a protest rally in Samani town of Bhimbher district on Friday, Sultan said that the Prime Minister will lead a mammoth Kashmir Solidarity Public Rally in the AJK to mark complete solidarity and sympathies with the suffering people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Muzaffarabad next Friday - September 13 on a day long official visit, Barrister Sultan said.