UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan To Lead Kashmir Solidarity Rally In Muzaffarabad Next Friday: Barrister Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:34 PM

Imran Khan to lead Kashmir Solidarity Rally in Muzaffarabad next Friday: Barrister Sultan

The PTI AJK Chapter's President Barrister Sultan expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The PTI AJK Chapter's President Barrister Sultan expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India has turned Kashmir the world's largest prison and its garrison unleashing the history's worst reign of state terrorism and violence against the innocent Kashmiris,who imprisoned into their houses, besides various notorious jails and torture cells in the turbulent occupied state.

Addressing a protest rally in Samani town of Bhimbher district on Friday, Sultan said that the Prime Minister will lead a mammoth Kashmir Solidarity Public Rally in the AJK to mark complete solidarity and sympathies with the suffering people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Muzaffarabad next Friday - September 13 on a day long official visit, Barrister Sultan said.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Visit Jammu Lead Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir September

Recent Stories

Defence Day reminds of martyrs, ghazis' sacrifices ..

2 minutes ago

Trials for KP Softball team on Sept. 26 for 33rd N ..

10 minutes ago

Defense Day observed in Hazara

10 minutes ago

Sept 6 a golden chapter of our history: Ijaz Shah

10 minutes ago

Defence Day observed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agr ..

10 minutes ago

Test players support use of Kookaburra cricket bal ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.