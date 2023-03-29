Imran Yousaf Chaudhry inducted as Tehsildar Mirpur

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) : Senior AJK board of Revenue Department official Imran Yousaf Chaudhry on Wednesday has been inducted as Tehsildar lake Sub Division of Mirpur, it was officially said here Wednesday.

He has replaced senior officer of the same department, Syed Kaleem Abbas, who has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Islamgarh sub-division.

Imran Chaudhry was earlier serving as Tehsildar Islamgarh Sub division till his present induction as Mirpur's AJK Tehsildar.

He has started performing duties after assuming charge of the office.