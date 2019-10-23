UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Occupied Kashmir, The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Strongly Condemns Governor's Remarks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:36 PM

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) strongly condemns governor's remarks

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) describing the recent statement of the Governor of the territory, Satya Pal Malik, as ridiculous has said that the sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders and their kith and kin for the Kashmir cause remain unparalleled as well as unforgettable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) describing the recent statement of the Governor of the territory, Satya Pal Malik, as ridiculous has said that the sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders and their kith and kin for the Kashmir cause remain unparalleled as well as unforgettable.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), an APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the intention of the Governor was to smear and defame the Hurriyat leadership while creating a wedge between them and the general public. The Governor had stated that Hurriyat leaders have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to militancy.

The APHC spokesman said that not only Hurriyat leaders but their families have also been victims of Indian state terrorism and have faced incarcerations, torture, beatings, humiliation and even assassinations. In this regard, he maintained, that the killing of Hurriyat leaders like Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah, Shaikh Abdul Aziz, Mir Hafeezullah and Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem at the hands of Indian forces are undeniable realities.

The spokesman maintained that in case any relative of Hurriyat leaders went outside J&K it was due to life threat by authorities to them. He maintained that nefarious tactics like summoning of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani's two sons and a grandson as well as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the NIA at its headquarters in New Delhi several times to humiliate and terrorize them, detention of Syed Ali Gilani's son in law, Altaf Ahmed Shah and of women leaders Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi in Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, arrest of Syed Salahudin's sons and attaching of the properties of Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Aasiya Andrabi, are the enough to refute the Governor's remarks. Even the active participation in the armed resistance by senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai's son, Junaid Ashraf, belies the Governor, he added.

The APHC spokesman said that after failing to break the will of the resistance leaders by using brute force, the Governor has stooped so low to talk of the education of their children in a manner to discredit them among the people. He said the Kashmiri people fully understand the evil designs behind the Governor's remarks and that they would not pay heed to such baseless utterances.

Related Topics

India Delhi Governor Hurriyat Conference Education Jail Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Srinagar New Delhi Women Media All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi showcases its water strategies at 2nd Ca ..

9 minutes ago

PM Khan seeks report on Nawaz Sharif's health

12 minutes ago

PTCL &MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art ..

19 minutes ago

Secretary-General Affirms OIC Keen Interest on Coo ..

22 minutes ago

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

26 minutes ago

Dollar gains 01 paisa against Rupee

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.