ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) describing the recent statement of the Governor of the territory, Satya Pal Malik, as ridiculous has said that the sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders and their kith and kin for the Kashmir cause remain unparalleled as well as unforgettable.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), an APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the intention of the Governor was to smear and defame the Hurriyat leadership while creating a wedge between them and the general public. The Governor had stated that Hurriyat leaders have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to militancy.

The APHC spokesman said that not only Hurriyat leaders but their families have also been victims of Indian state terrorism and have faced incarcerations, torture, beatings, humiliation and even assassinations. In this regard, he maintained, that the killing of Hurriyat leaders like Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah, Shaikh Abdul Aziz, Mir Hafeezullah and Muhammad Yousuf Nadeem at the hands of Indian forces are undeniable realities.

The spokesman maintained that in case any relative of Hurriyat leaders went outside J&K it was due to life threat by authorities to them. He maintained that nefarious tactics like summoning of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani's two sons and a grandson as well as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the NIA at its headquarters in New Delhi several times to humiliate and terrorize them, detention of Syed Ali Gilani's son in law, Altaf Ahmed Shah and of women leaders Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi in Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, arrest of Syed Salahudin's sons and attaching of the properties of Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Aasiya Andrabi, are the enough to refute the Governor's remarks. Even the active participation in the armed resistance by senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai's son, Junaid Ashraf, belies the Governor, he added.

The APHC spokesman said that after failing to break the will of the resistance leaders by using brute force, the Governor has stooped so low to talk of the education of their children in a manner to discredit them among the people. He said the Kashmiri people fully understand the evil designs behind the Governor's remarks and that they would not pay heed to such baseless utterances.