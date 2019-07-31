Increased CFVs indicate Indian failure in IOJ&K: DG ISPR

Increased Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) indicate their frustration due to failure in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said here Wednesday in a Tweet

He said that CFVs are being and shall always be effectively responded.

"Pakistan Army shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LOC) from Indian firing, deliberately targeting them," he added.