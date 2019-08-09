UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indain Authorities Continuous To Arrest Hurriyat Activist

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:13 PM

Indain authorities continuous to arrest Hurriyat activist

Two dozen Hurriyat activists were arrested in Indian held Kashmir and airlifted them to Agra from Srinagar to prevent ongoing demonstration against the repeal of Article 370 by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Two dozen Hurriyat activists were arrested in Indian held Kashmir and airlifted them to Agra from Srinagar to prevent ongoing demonstration against the repeal of Article 370 by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the arrested leaders were taken in a special plane of Indian Air Force to Uttar Pradesh and lodged in Agra Central Jail. The detainees have been shifted outside the occupied territory by labeling them as "potential stone pelters".

Indian government had put occupied Kashmir under military siege ahead of the announcement on Monday (August 05) to repeal the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

On the other hand, Indian National Congress Member Parliament and former Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Kashmir Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, were detained at the Srinagar airport and were sent back to Delhi. The two Congress leaders were stopped from entering the occupied territory Kashmir.

Occupied Kashmir was facing a complete lockdown since August 04, a day before the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to scrap Article 370. Strict curfew and other restrictions have been imposed amid deployment of additional troop in the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Delhi Resolution Chief Minister Parliament Jail Jammu Agra Srinagar August Congress Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Sapphire Introduces Reusable Canvas Bags Made From ..

8 minutes ago

Rain, thundershower likely in Karachi on Saturday

3 minutes ago

An absconder among 20 suspects arrested in Karachi ..

11 minutes ago

US Special Envoy Khalilzad Says Norway Can Play Ro ..

11 minutes ago

Apple Says Tried to Help Kaspersky Lab to Align Pa ..

11 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Police Detain Some 40 Protesters at Rally H ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.