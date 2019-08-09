Indain authorities continuous to arrest Hurriyat activist

Two dozen Hurriyat activists were arrested in Indian held Kashmir and airlifted them to Agra from Srinagar to prevent ongoing demonstration against the repeal of Article 370 by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Two dozen Hurriyat activists were arrested in Indian held Kashmir and airlifted them to Agra from Srinagar to prevent ongoing demonstration against the repeal of Article 370 by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the arrested leaders were taken in a special plane of Indian Air Force to Uttar Pradesh and lodged in Agra Central Jail. The detainees have been shifted outside the occupied territory by labeling them as "potential stone pelters".

Indian government had put occupied Kashmir under military siege ahead of the announcement on Monday (August 05) to repeal the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

On the other hand, Indian National Congress Member Parliament and former Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Kashmir Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, were detained at the Srinagar airport and were sent back to Delhi. The two Congress leaders were stopped from entering the occupied territory Kashmir.

Occupied Kashmir was facing a complete lockdown since August 04, a day before the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to scrap Article 370. Strict curfew and other restrictions have been imposed amid deployment of additional troop in the occupied territory.