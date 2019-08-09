UrduPoint.com
Independence Day To Observe As Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fri 09th August 2019

Independence Day to observe as Kashmir Solidarity Day

The government of Pakistan has decided to observe Independence Day on August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day and August 15 as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent plight caused by Indian government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The government of Pakistan has decided to observe Independence Day on August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day and August 15 as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent plight caused by Indian government.

The national flag would be flown half-mast throughout the country on Thursday August 15, said a notification issued by Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan here Friday.

More Stories From Kashmir

