Independence Day To Observe As Kashmir Solidarity Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:14 PM
The government of Pakistan has decided to observe Independence Day on August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day and August 15 as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent plight caused by Indian government
The national flag would be flown half-mast throughout the country on Thursday August 15, said a notification issued by Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan here Friday.