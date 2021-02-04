(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior defence analyst and former Secretary Security ex Fata, Brigadier (Retd), Mahmood Shah here on Thursday said independence movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been reinvigorated after illegal actions of Modi Government on August 5, 2019.

"The Independence Movement in IIOJK has got impetus after August 5, 2019 illegal actions of Modi Government by revoking special status of the occupied Muslim majority territory and time is not far away when the oppressed Kashmiris would get right of self- determination as promised to them by UN Security Council through several passed resolutions," he said this while talking to APP on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day that would be observed with great enthusiasm across the country including KP on Friday.

"Indian forces had broken all records of atrocities, human rights' abuses and state terrorism in IIOJK especially after revoking special status of the occupied valley on August 5, 2019 by BJP regime and unarmed Kashmiris was now considering Indian Army as occupational force following these unlawful actions.

Brigadier Mehmood Shah said Kashmir issue has been internationalized after Modi regime's illegal actions on August 5, 2019, adding an extraordinary meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC), which met for first time since 1965 primarily focuses on IIOJK's grim situation, was great diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

The senior security analyst said worst restrictions in IIOJK have been imposed by India to suppress the legitimate freedom movement in the held valley where innocent Kashmiris especially women and children were subjected to mental and physical torture at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

He said IIOJK was undergoing worst form of state-terrorism as occupation forces were targeting the unarmed Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and women was being disgraced.

The incarceration and maltreatment of Kashmiri leaders in Indian jails solely on basis of their political ideology and struggle against illegal Indian occupation of their land is a true reflection of extremist mindset of RSS-BJP regime, which has no respect, regards and values for human rights.

He said atrocities and human rights abuses were further increased in IIOJK after abrogation of Article 370 by Modi Government, adding human rights' abuses, use of pellet guns, mental and physical torture of the oppressed Kashmiris especially women and children at IIOJK was almost a routine matter that world and human rights' organizations should take notice of it.

Following Modi Govt's unlawful actions, he said, legal paradigms of IIOJK has been changed as now non IIOJK domiciled Indians could also purchase land in held valley, which was tantamount to change the demography of IIOJK. He said these illegal actions were tantamount to convert Kashmiris into minorities in IIOJK in future.

He said it was India that took up the Kashmir issue to UN and later stepped back from its commitment and promises, adding Pakistan and India both are nuclear armed countries and another war on Kashmir would prove disastrous for the entire region.

Brigadier Mehmood Shah said IIOJK is a disputed territory and any mischief could jeopardize peace of South Asia and its repercussions may be gone beyond comprehensions. "Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition plan of the subcontinent and IIOJK should have been included in Pakistan being a Muslim majority state as per Indo-Pak partition plan." Brigadier Mahmood Shah said active role of our media was imperative to highlight Kashmir cause on regular basis in more effective way.

He said observing Kashmir Solidarity Day was an important decision of Pakistan to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK besides renews commitment to continue their moral, political and diplomatic support till they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

He urged the international community and world powers to think beyond their trade and economic interest and play an active and justified role by putting pressure on Modi government for holding a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership for peaceful solution of this core issue vital for lasting peace and stability in the region.