India a failed democracy, can never suppress Kashmiris' indigenous struggle: Prof. Shahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Principal Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall Prof Shahid Hamid Janjua Thursday said India was a failed democracy and it could never succeed in suppressing the indigenous struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) they launched for their legitimate right to self-determination for over seven decades

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Principal Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall Prof Shahid Hamid Janjua Thursday said India was a failed democracy and it could never succeed in suppressing the indigenous struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) they launched for their legitimate right to self-determination for over seven decades.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the college to mark Indian Independence Day as Black Day, he said India had failed to deliver the demands of democracy where it had no room for minorities in her entire state.

"India's recent act of abolishing the special status of occupied state of Kashmir is unprecedented in the world," he mentioned.

He also thanked the faculty members for participating in the seminar despite a gazetted holiday. "It is a cause which lives with us and we are standing besides our Kashmiri brethren at any cost and level," he added.

However, all the speakers namely students and teachers spoke eloquently and passionately in favour of the Kashmiri people.

They also condemned vehemently the erstwhile atrocities inflicted upon people of Kashmir and believed that the abrogation of article 370 and 35-A was the blackest of deeds and hence 15th August from today till eternity shall remain a black day.

Prof Amir Hanif Raja of History said Pakistan needed to develop solidarity, social harmony and get itself out of the category of economically deprived nations to respond India's move as a united nation.

India, he said had curbed the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir despite United Nations resolutions and pacts with Pakistan.

He said a recent article in New York Times had given a stark analysis of India and Pakistan's economies which stated that from 2015 to 2019 India was the fastest growing economy with 36 of its universities in the world's 1000 leading universities.

He said in such conditions Pakistan had to create order in her house to confront India at every front.

Kashmiris were confronting Indian aggression from the day one and would succeed in their struggle for freedom.

The students delivered speeches highlighting the Kashmir cause and Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The teachers and students also held a walk to protest on Indian Independence Day as Black Day, chanted slogans against India and in support of Kashmiri people.