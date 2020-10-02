India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Friday expressed his deep concern over reports of procurement of one million multi-mode hand grenades by India's Defense Ministry, saying, the war-monger Modi-RSS regime piling up arms and ammunition to use them against defenceless people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Friday expressed his deep concern over reports of procurement of one million multi-mode hand grenades by India's Defense Ministry, saying, the war-monger Modi-RSS regime piling up arms and ammunition to use them against defenceless people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to media reports, India's Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 4,000 million contract for procurement of new one million multi-mode hand grenades to further equip the Indian army, a major chunk of which is deployed in IIOJK.

During his meeting with the different public delegation that called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House, the AJK president remarked that India's armed to the teeth forces are to the people of IIOJK who are fighting to end the illegal and illegitimate occupation of their land by India.

The president said BJP-RSS leaders have intensified chauvinistic rhetoric to paint the image of Modi as a true leader of the Hindu community, who is capable of leading the armed forces successfully against Muslim within India and against Pakistan.

India is stockpiling the weapons war arsenals of all kinds to kill people of Kashmir and Pakistan, but our message to fanatic Hindu leadership is clear and loud that wars may be fought with weapons and machines, but they are won by men imbibed with spirit and determination, and by the grace of Allah, Pakistanis and the Kashmiris will emerge victorious in the war because of their courage and determination.

India, he added, is habitual of spoiling regional peace through its hegemonic attitude towards its neighbouring countries. The president asked the regional countries to challenge New Delhi's bullying behaviour.

He said India is committing war crimes in IIOJK by transforming its demography, carrying out genocide, ethnic cleansing and barefacedly violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir but unfortunately the world powers have turned a blind eye towards these crimes.

Paying tribute to the people of IIOJK who are braving Indian atrocities and barbarities, Khan said the struggle waged by oppressed Kashmiris is destined to succeed. He went on to say that repression of Indian occupying forces can never compel Kashmiris to abandon their struggle for attaining their right to self-determination as promised to them by the world community in UNSC resolutions.

Khan also paid tributes to the people of Kargil and Ladakh for rejecting India's move to separate them from rest of Jammu and Kashmir and making it clear to Delhi that they want to be part of Jammu and Kashmir and wouldn't accept anything less than it.