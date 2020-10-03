India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris, AJK President

While expressing his deep concern over reports of procurement of one million multi-mode hand grenades by India’s Defense Ministry, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood said that war-monger Modi-RSS regime piling up arms and ammunition to use them against defenceless people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2020) While expressing his deep concern over reports of procurement of one million multi-mode hand grenades by India’s Defense Ministry, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood said that war-monger Modi-RSS regime piling up arms and ammunition to use them against defenceless people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Media reports suggest that India’s Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 4,000 million contract for procurement of new one million multi-mode hand grenades to further equip the Indian army, a major chunk of which is deployed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During his meeting with the different public delegation that called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House on Friday, AJK President remarked that India's armed to the teeth forces are to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are fighting to end the illegal and illegitimate occupation of their land by India.

AJK President said BJP-RSS leaders have intensified chauvinistic rhetoric to paint the image of Modi as a true leader of the Hindu community, who is capable of leading the armed forces successfully against Muslim within India and against Pakistan.

India is stockpiling the weapons war arsenals of all kinds to kill people of Kashmir and Pakistan, but our message to fanatic Hindu leadership is clear and loud that wars may be fought with weapons and machines, but they are won by men imbibed with spirit and determination, and by the grace of Allah, Pakistanis and the Kashmiris will emerge victorious in the war because of their courage and determination.

India, he added is habitual of spoiling regional peace through its hegemonic attitude towards its neighbouring countries. The President asked the regional countries to challenge New Delhi’s bullying behaviour.

Saying that India is committing war crimes in IOJK by transforming its demography, carrying out genocide, ethnic cleansing and barefacedly violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir but unfortunately the world powers have turned a blind eye towards these crimes.

Paying tribute to the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are braving Indian atrocities and barbarities, Khan said the struggle waged by oppressed Kashmiris is destined to succeed. He went on to say that repression of Indian occupying forces can never compel Kashmiris to abandon their struggle for attaining their right to self-determination as promised to them by the world community in UNSC resolutions.

Khan also paid tributes to the people of Kargil and Ladakh for rejecting India’s move to separate them from rest of Jammu and Kashmir and making it clear to Delhi that they want to be part of Jammu and Kashmir and wouldn’t accept anything less than it.