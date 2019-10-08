UrduPoint.com
India Allows Tourists To Visit Jammu And Kashmir After 2-Month Ban - Regional Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:22 PM

India Allows Tourists to Visit Jammu and Kashmir After 2-Month Ban - Regional Authorities

Authorities of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir decided to let tourists into the region following a two-month month ban that had been issued over security concerns

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Authorities of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir decided to let tourists into the region following a two-month month ban that had been issued over security concerns.

"The governor directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the Valley be lifted immediately. This will be done effective October 10," a regional government's spokesperson said on Monday, as quoted by the India Today media outlet.

Tourists and pilgrims were asked to refrain from visiting Indian-administered Kashmir on August 2 as security bodies received information about planned attacks in the region.

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region the southern part of which lies in India since the end of British rule in 1947. Tensions there spiked in February after Islamists staged a deadly terror attack on the Indian security forces.

The situation worsened in August when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two federally controlled union territories. Pakistan expressed concern over this and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

