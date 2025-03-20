India An Oppressor, Terrorist In The Region: AJK Energy Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy and Power Development Chaudhry Arshad Hussain on Thursday has said "India is an oppressor and terrorist country"
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy and Power Development Chaudhry Arshad Hussain on Thursday has said "India is an oppressor and terrorist country".
"India has never recognized the two-nation theory since New Delhi left no occasion to resort to harm to Pakistan as it was always proved and crystal clear that India was behind terrorism in Pakistan", he added.
The minister said "Pakistan is the center of the hopes of the Muslim Ummah and being a nuclear power by the grace of Allah, The Almighty".
He continued that nuclear Pakistan is constantly a major obstacle in the way of India's expansionist ambitions in the region.
He urged that United Nations should play a role in solving the Kashmir problem because peace in the region is not possible without solving the Kashmir problem, he added.
He further said that sacrifices of Pakistan forces are unforgettable. Pakistan forces who are sacrificing their lives for the protection of Kashmiris side by side for the defense of geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif
Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques
Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali
Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon
UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving
MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded
District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers
More Stories From Kashmir
-
India an oppressor, terrorist in the region: AJK Energy minister5 minutes ago
-
Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free medical treatment to 953 needy patients in AJK1 day ago
-
AJK Govt. to announce reforms soon for sustainable development primarily to benefit common man: AJK ..3 days ago
-
Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur6 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq lauds brave armed forces of ..7 days ago
-
AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggling9 days ago
-
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show10 days ago
-
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive10 days ago
-
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Pakistan10 days ago
-
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute10 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams Indian FM Jaishanker's ..13 days ago
-
AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan13 days ago