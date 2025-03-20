Open Menu

India An Oppressor, Terrorist In The Region: AJK Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy and Power Development Chaudhry Arshad Hussain on Thursday has said "India is an oppressor and terrorist country".

"India has never recognized the two-nation theory since New Delhi left no occasion to resort to harm to Pakistan as it was always proved and crystal clear that India was behind terrorism in Pakistan", he added.

The minister said "Pakistan is the center of the hopes of the Muslim Ummah and being a nuclear power by the grace of Allah, The Almighty".

He continued that nuclear Pakistan is constantly a major obstacle in the way of India's expansionist ambitions in the region.

He urged that United Nations should play a role in solving the Kashmir problem because peace in the region is not possible without solving the Kashmir problem, he added.

He further said that sacrifices of Pakistan forces are unforgettable. Pakistan forces who are sacrificing their lives for the protection of Kashmiris side by side for the defense of geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

APP/ahr/378

