India be taken to task for her sinister August 05 last year unilateral action: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that India has intensified its brutalities after its illegal, immoral and unconstitutional steps taken on 5th of august last year in occupied Kashmir to crush the legitimate liberation struggle launched by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir .

Addressing a function at National Command and Staff College in Quetta on Monday, he said the intensification of human rights abuses in occupied Jammu & Kashmir has crossed all the limits while state was under complete communication blackout and illegal military siege to crush the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people for attaining their internationally recognized right to self determination.

He said after complete lock down Indian has started a war of repressions and is engaged in systematic killings of innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is the ultimate destination of Kashmiri people and they have been offering unique sacrifices for the completion of Pakistan and adding a new history of freedom with their precious blood. He said a strong and economically stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee for the liberation of Kashmir and added that Pakistan has been strongly projecting the Kashmir issue effectively to resolve this lingering issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister during his address specially highlighted the history of Kashmir liberation struggle with reference to its historical perspective and its future dimensions.

Earlier the Prime Minister was accorded warm welcome on his arrival at Command and Staff College Quetta.