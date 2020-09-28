UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Be Taken To Task For Her Sinister August 05 Last Year Unilateral Action: AJK Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

India be taken to task for her sinister August 05 last year unilateral action: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that India has intensified its brutalities after its illegal, immoral and unconstitutional steps taken on 5th of august last year in occupied Kashmir to crush the legitimate liberation struggle launched by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that India has intensified its brutalities after its illegal, immoral and unconstitutional steps taken on 5th of august last year in occupied Kashmir to crush the legitimate liberation struggle launched by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir .

Addressing a function at National Command and Staff College in Quetta on Monday, he said the intensification of human rights abuses in occupied Jammu & Kashmir has crossed all the limits while state was under complete communication blackout and illegal military siege to crush the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people for attaining their internationally recognized right to self determination.

He said after complete lock down Indian has started a war of repressions and is engaged in systematic killings of innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is the ultimate destination of Kashmiri people and they have been offering unique sacrifices for the completion of Pakistan and adding a new history of freedom with their precious blood. He said a strong and economically stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee for the liberation of Kashmir and added that Pakistan has been strongly projecting the Kashmir issue effectively to resolve this lingering issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister during his address specially highlighted the history of Kashmir liberation struggle with reference to its historical perspective and its future dimensions.

Earlier the Prime Minister was accorded warm welcome on his arrival at Command and Staff College Quetta.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Quetta Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August All Blood

Recent Stories

UrduPoint Cooking پکوان Rebranding As UrduPoi ..

7 minutes ago

Share of manufactured exports in RAK&#039;s total ..

26 minutes ago

SCCI discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation wit ..

26 minutes ago

UAE taking proactive steps to reduce food waste: M ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Life on Mars will be revolutionary, start a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.