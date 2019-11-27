India being ruled by fundamentalist, extremist Hindu: Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that India was being ruled by a fundamentalist, extremist Hindu who was obsessed with Muslim hatred

Talking to a private news channel, he said BJP was a political wing of RSS whose ideology is based on extremism.

Modi had militarized the whole occupied valley of Kashmir, he added.

He said, India was habitual of violating international laws and the United Nations resolutions. Pakistan should pursue aggressive diplomacy and strengthen its lobby to pressurize India to stop state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, he added.

He was of the view that Pakistan was the only nuclear Muslim state and it could present its stance in effective manner.

There is complete lock down in Indian occupied Kashmir and Kashmiri people are under continuous siege for last more than 110 days.