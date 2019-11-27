UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Being Ruled By Fundamentalist, Extremist Hindu: Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:38 PM

India being ruled by fundamentalist, extremist Hindu: Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that India was being ruled by a fundamentalist, extremist Hindu who was obsessed with Muslim hatred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that India was being ruled by a fundamentalist, extremist Hindu who was obsessed with Muslim hatred.

Talking to a private news channel, he said BJP was a political wing of RSS whose ideology is based on extremism.

Modi had militarized the whole occupied valley of Kashmir, he added.

He said, India was habitual of violating international laws and the United Nations resolutions. Pakistan should pursue aggressive diplomacy and strengthen its lobby to pressurize India to stop state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, he added.

He was of the view that Pakistan was the only nuclear Muslim state and it could present its stance in effective manner.

There is complete lock down in Indian occupied Kashmir and Kashmiri people are under continuous siege for last more than 110 days.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Nuclear Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim

Recent Stories

Punjab University issues MA/MSc exams schedule

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-German ties in academy, research, agricul ..

3 minutes ago

Assistant Commissioner Jhang visits Darul Amaan

3 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood lauded CUI patronizing arts

3 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Russia, China Agree on Assessment of US Withdrawal ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.