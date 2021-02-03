'India bent upon rendering Kashmir freedom struggle leaderless' : Mushaal Mullick

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said the despotic Indian rulers were bent upon rendering Kashmir freedom movement leader less by incarcerating freedom fighters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a seminar in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day at Aiwan e Iqbal here, she said the whole Kashmiri leadership was behind the bars, adding that Syed Ali Shah Geelani was in house-arrest; Asia Andrabi in prison in Tihar jail, Shabbir Shah was also in jail, while Kashmiri Hurriyat leader her husband Yasim Malik was under detention in notorious Indian Tihar Jail and facing third degree treatment at the hands of Indian jail authorities.

'Yasin Malik has been detained under inhuman conditions in a five by seven feet cell with scarce food and water with no legal remedy', Mushaal told the students, adding that the Kashmiri Freedom Movement, in the absence of all leadership, has been kept alive by young boys and girls.

"Don't think yourself too young to spread awareness among people around the world", she urged the youth in the audience, adding that role of the youth was vital in exposing decades-long Indian brutalities against hapless Kashmiri people in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mushall said as young as 10 years old children were leading rallies and 'jalsas' in the IIOJK to mobilise people and keep the flame of freedom movement alight despite the fact that they faced with pellet guns, phosphorous guns and brutalities from the most callous military.

She said the Pakistani youth should use social media tools as a peaceful weapon to highlight sorry plight of Kashmiri people who suffrered under Indian yoke in the IIOJK.

She said Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently formed National Investigation Authority (NIA) in order to get all Kashmiri leaders declared as terrorists, adding that BJP practices Hindutva which believes in 'Akhand Bharat' and Indian designs were crystal clear through its actions in Nepal, Bangladesh and Kashmir.

Alluding to the Biblical reference in which King Pharaoh of Egypt unleashed terror and brutalities on Israelites, she said 'Kashmir is in search of Moses to defeat Pharaoh of Kashmir Narendra Modi', adding that the Kashmiris looked towards the youth to become the one.

Mushaal also urged the world to become voice of the voiceless Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir whose rightful voice for freedom has been stifled by the Indian occupation forces during the worst lockdown in the history of mankind since 5 August 2019 following the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir via the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution and subsequent introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

They have been cut off from the world, while violent-wing of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is out to exterminate the minority Muslims, adding that Narendra Modi had passed anti-minority bills in the parliament while mosques were being demolished and churches were burnt in today's India.

Mushaal warned the world that the region had become a war-zone due to the hegemonic designs of Narendra Modi who unleashed brazen attacks across LoC and even on the UN motorcade in the recent past. She urged the world to resolve the outstanding Kashmir issue as per resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Provincial Minister Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro, parliamentary Secretary Human Rights Mahinder Pall Singh and Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram also spoke on the occasion.