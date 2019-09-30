India bent upon to pushing the region towards disaster, Masood Khan

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed upon the international community particularly the UN Security Council to take cognizance of the Indian hegemonic designs in the region

BROOKLYN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed upon the international community particularly the UN Security Council to take cognizance of the Indian hegemonic designs in the region.

Speaking at a function organized by the local diaspora community here, he said that India is bent upon to pushing the whole South Asian region towards a disaster and to disrupt global peace to fulfill its nefarious designs.

For this purpose, the AJK President said that India had adopted a three-pronged strategy. In the first phase, it committed aggression against the people of occupied Kashmir on August 5, is continuing to target the people living along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, and is hurling war threats at Pakistan.

He said that India has already initiated a war against Pakistan and its fanatic government has vowed to disintegrate Pakistan. "The Indian Defense Minister has threatened to "retake" Azad Kashmir," he said and warned that any such move would compel Pakistan to retaliate with full force.

The AJK President said that all the political parties of Pakistan and the diaspora demonstrated unprecedented unity on the Kashmir issue, which is a source of strength for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said that convening of the UN Security Council session on Kashmir had been possible only by virtue of the efforts of Pakistan. "The Security Council should have proactively taken up the Kashmir issue and not waited for any communiqués from Pakistan or Kashmiris," he said adding that the world body must continue to convene sessions on Kashmir and exert pressure on India to implement the UN resolutions and restore fundamental rights of Kashmiri people particularly their right to self-determination.

Appreciating the role of the diaspora community, the AJK President said that our diaspora community has actively taken up the Kashmir issue. He said that the world is becoming more aware of the situation and the reality of the issue.

He said that major parliaments of the world are now discussing the Kashmir issue. Recently, the European Union in its Plenary Session formally discussed the Kashmir issue and global media is reporting facts about the real situation in IOK.

He said, "We must benefit from the window that has been provided to us and continue to raise awareness on the Kashmir issue." Sardar Masood Khan said, "The Hindutva ideology adopted by the incumbent regime in New Delhi advocates the supremacy of Hinduism and lynching of Muslims and other Indian minorities forced conversions and restrictions on practicing religions other than Hinduism are part of this vicious game." Explaining the plight of Kashmiri people, he said that the occupied territory has been under siege, and the people imprisoned in their own homes for the last about two months.

"The Indian troops pick the Kashmiri youth and place them in prisons across India, which have now been turned into concentration centers for the Kashmiri people," he added. The AJK President urged the UN Security Council has to continue convening sessions on Kashmir and take cognizance of India's actions.

The function was also addressed by the opposition leader in the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Yaseen , as well as Ghulam Nabi Fai and other leading community leaders.