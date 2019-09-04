India can kill us but cannot kill our ideology: Hurriyat activists

Hurriyat activists in Indian occupied Kashmir have said that India can kill them but cannot kill their ideology and they will definitely defeat New Delhi one day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Hurriyat activists in Indian occupied Kashmir have said that India can kill them but cannot kill their ideology and they will definitely defeat New Delhi one day.

According to Kashmir media service, the Hurriyat activists in their messages issued through posters and handbills in occupied Kashmir said that India had made them hardened and they were standing in front of their nation with the blessings of Almighty to protect it from the Indian onslaught.

The Hurriyat activists in the posters and handbills said, "You are coward, India. Listen, you are coward, so coward, that you have brought every kind of weapon to stop us. You are scared of our weapon our stone.""We will not let you go alive. We will make you run, run and run before throwing out of my Kashmir. We are Hurriyat and we are defenders of our Nation," the posters and handbills by the Hurriyat activists added.