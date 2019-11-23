'India cannot snatch Kashmiris' rights to self-determination'

(@FahadShabbir)

India cannot snatch the rights of self-determination in the Indain Occupied Kashmir (IOK) through oppressive tactics

This was stated by MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti while talking to APP here on Saturday. He said that Modi's fascist regime was committing grave human rights violations in Held Kashmir. He said the BJP government's hostile attitude towards all minorities in India was also condemnable.

Pakistan would continue its support for the people of held Kashmir, he added.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) activist and official Irfan Mufti said that no factual reports were coming out due to complete communications blackout in the occupied territory by Indian authorities.

He said that Pakistan stood united on diplomatic, moral and political fronts to raise voice for the rights of Kashmiri brethern.

There is no respite from curfew for the people in the Held Valley as curfew has entered into the 111th day, he added.