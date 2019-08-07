India cannot suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris

Member of National Assembly Mufti Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said that India couldn't stop Kashmiris from freedom struggle for right to self-determination

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said, "if India thinks that they will resolve Kashmir issue by force, than they are wrong".

He said that if issues can be resolved by force than issue of Afghanistan will be settled.

He said that India violated United Nations resolution and its so-called legislation is not acceptable to the people of Kashmir.