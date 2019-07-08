India cannot suppress Kashmiris' voice for freedom: Sehrai

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid tribute to popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and all those martyrs who lost their lives for demanding political birthright in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid tribute to popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and all those martyrs who lost their lives for demanding political birthright in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar on the eve of third martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani and other martyrs, said Burhan's death infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom and the people of Kashmir are steadfast to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He said India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force. "It is in interest of India that for a durable solution to the issues (in Kashmir) it should prefer political and diplomatic process instead of using bullets and extreme force against Kashmiris.

"He said the international community should exert utmost pressure on India for the protection and restoration of fundamental and political rights of Kashmiri people.

He said durable peace in South Asia can only be achieved through resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

Sehrai said the Kashmir dispute continues to remain hanging for the past more than 70 years and it is long overdue that the UN plays its role in resolving one of world's oldest disputes.

He said it is incumbent upon the Secretary General not only to urgently take steps to mitigate the grave human rights abuses in Kashmir but also ensure that the commitment made by the august body to the people of entire Kashmir of resolving the dispute is upheld by implementing the relevant UN resolutions."He expressed solidarity and sympathies with the bereaved families who lost their lives and eyesight in 2016 mass uprising and said, "We are indebted to them and will carry their mission to its logical conclusion."