India Cannot Suppress The Voice Of Kashmir's With Arms, Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:57 PM

Hurriyat Leader Nazir Ahmed Shawl said on Saturday India cannot suppress the voice of people of Kashmir with arms, ammunition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyat Leader Nazir Ahmed Shawl said on Saturday India cannot suppress the voice of people of Kashmir with arms, ammunition.

Talking in a programme of Radio Program he said, the occupied valley is under continuous siege for last seventy six days.

There is complete black out in the held valley and no international media is allowed to go there for covering the actual situation.

He said, Indian brutal troops are committing worst human rights violations and targeting innocent civilians including women and children. International community has not taken practical steps in order to stop Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

While expressed his concerned the criminal silence of the world powers has further escalated situation in the region. The brave people of Kashmir are determined to fight till their last breath for their right of self determination, he added.

