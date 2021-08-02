(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly from Lower Dir, Sayed Mehboob Shah on Monday said that India through illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), was trying to claim unjust possession of the disputed area.

He said that odd circumstantial indicators were proving that India could no longer sustain the untiring and potent struggle of Kashmiris for their just right of self determination and Modi government would soon bow down to the state of the affairs taking place against them in held valley.

In an exclusive talk with this scribe, MNA Mehboob Shah from the ruling party said India has clearly violated the United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) resolutions as well as International laws adding such unlawful and unilateral actions could not change the disputed status of the Held Kashmir.

The Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing its best to highlight the reality of the grave situation in held Kashmir with the earnest demand of early grant of birth right of self-determination to the Kashmiris without further delay that was being denied by India for over 72 years.

Shah said repealing Article 370 by the fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019 was in fact equivalent to changing the demography as well as status of IIOJ&K and Pakistan can't remain silent over such illegal acts. The observance of August 5 as black day was aimed at condemning the illegal annexation of IIOJ&K besides raising voice on inhuman treatment being meted on innocent oppressed Kashmiris for the last two years.

This illegal step taken by India has exposed the real face of the so-called secular state of India and proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings and state terrorism.

The use of pellet guns and other inhuman tactics by Indian army against innocent Kashmiris was a serious form of human abuse and the international community including the UN should take serious notice of it. Pakistan has a principled stance on Kashmir and could not remain silent on the grave situation in IIOJ&K.

He said women were being disgraced and sexually assaulted by Indian occupational forces in the name of search operations besides Kashmiri youth were killed in fake encounters. He urged UNO and members of UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit like East Taimur for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

He said Pakistan would continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their inalienable right of self-determination, as promised to them by United Nations. Holding of (UNSC) extraordinary meeting after five decades on IIOJ&K's grim situation was a great diplomatic victory of Pakistan. "The extraordinary meeting of UNSC soon after Modi government's illegal and unilateral act was in fact India's defeat at the highest diplomatic forum that negated India's longstanding claim on Kashmir.

He said international media was never given an open access in Kashmir to report on a factual situation that was a clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, besides a big stigma on face of so-called secular India.

Shah maintained that already four wars had been fought between the two nuclear armed countries on Kashmir and another war could prove disastrous for the entire South Asia and its devastating effects may go beyond this region. The road to peace in the subcontinent passes through Kashmir and lasting peace and stability in the region could not be established unless resolution of this core issue as per the wishes of Kashmiris.

The BJP government in New Delhi has turned occupied Kashmir into a virtual prison by locking up the entire population of the valley including their political leaders and depriving them of their basic rights since August 15, 2019. The world community especially the United Nations and human rights organizations should take cogent notice of the situation prevailing in held Kashmir, which has literally been turned into the biggest jail of the world where the entire Kashmiri population has been incarcerated against their will.

After abolishment of the Article 370 by the Indian Parliament, he said the Jammu and Kashmir was placed under emergency law and no fewer than 45,000 Indian troops were added to the held valley, making it the densest zone of military presence in the world.

Shah said the right to self-determination was a vital component of human dignity and negation of this right was the negation of human freedom, universal declaration of human rights, and human rights covenants.

"The Kashmir issue was getting prolonged as the UNSC was playing the role of a silent spectator and failed to implement its resolutions passed some seven decades ago to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination," he said.

Shah regretted that our Kashmiri brethren were being subjugated and humiliated for demanding their democratic legitimate and basic right adding he said I feared that the situation might go in the wrong direction and inflict damage to the regional peace.

He said the determination of Kashmiris against Indian tyrannies and suppression was manifestation of the fact that they would succeed in defeating their enemy (India) adding the brave Kashmiris, with the help of Allah Almighty would soon be able to live a violence-free life.

He said with regret that every religion in the world preached peace and promoted inter-faith harmony but unfortunately with extremist mindset, the Indian rulers were violating moral and democratic norms and infringing on the basic rights of people.

By the official count, Shah said thousands of Kashmirs have been killed in the last seven years but yet the democratic public opinion in India has remained largely silent, except some who occasionally expressed disapproval of army atrocities in Held Kashmir. "We should not rely on others but raise a strong voice for the Kashmiri people to get the right of self-determination and freedom for them from the clutches of Indian forces.

Shah said the entire nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stood along with Kashmiri brethren and would continue to raise voice for them at every forum till achieving the right to self-determination for the Kashmiris.