India Can't Befool World By Linking Kashmir's Homegrown Movement To Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

India can't befool world by linking Kashmir's homegrown movement to terrorism

Regardless of brutalities perpetrated by Indian occupational forces, Kashmiris, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are determined to carry forward the struggle for the exercise of UN-pledged right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Regardless of brutalities perpetrated by Indian occupational forces, Kashmiris, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are determined to carry forward the struggle for the exercise of UN-pledged right to self-determination.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Monday said, freedom leaders and activists have complained that occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued to bleed despite the ceasefire along the LoC.

The continuation of bloody cordon and search operations, arrests of Hurriyat leaders and youth and attacks on Indian forces' personnel speak volumes about the fact that external factors including ceasefire along the borders have refused to impact the Kashmiris' ongoing indigenous freedom movement.

The report added indigenous character of the movement is evident from the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris for freedom on daily basis, and the Kashmiris' resistance movement had been accepted as a just struggle at the global level as well. It maintained that people's unbreakable attachment to the movement has thwarted Indian designs to malign the Kashmir freedom struggle by labeling it as sponsored.

The report pointed out that New Delhi can't befool the world community by linking the homegrown Kashmiris' freedom movement as foreign sponsored terrorism.

