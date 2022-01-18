(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) : The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday strongly condemned the harassment of journalists and attacks on media in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by KSA based Kashmiri Diapora community elder Sardar Waqas Inayat at Jeddah, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the grave siltation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and added that the human rights situation is not only worsened in Occupied Kashmir but India as well.

He referred the New York-based Genocide Watch's alert regarding the growing incidence of genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister urged the international community, especially the United Nations to take notice of the genocide of Kashmir Muslims at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir .

He urged the United Nations to send a special envoy to Occupied Kashmir to collect information regarding the mass genocide of the Kashmiri people and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and submit its impartial report to the United Nations.

The Prime Minister highly lauded the role of Saudi Arabia for extending all out support to Pakistan in every difficult hour for which we are grateful.

Meanwhile, talking to senior PTI leaders Chaudhry Zaheer and PTI Riyadh Vice President Amir Bashir Chaudhry and other party officials, the Prime Minister said that Kashmiri living abroad have always played a key role in our economy and assured that their problems will be solved on priority basis.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that the Kashmiri living in occupied Kashmir live in our hearts and their struggle for attaining their fundamental right to self determination will bring fruits. On the occasion, party leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on performing Umrah and winning the elections in Azad Kashmir.

Azad Kashmir Minister for Communications Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq were also present on the occasion.