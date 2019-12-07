(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan says India could never suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement by use of brute force.Talking to a representative delegation of Kashmiri refugees of 1989, he said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not go waste.

Raja Farooq Haider said India has badly failed to win the hearts of the struggling Kashmiris by offering them either development packages or other incentives.The AJK Prime Minister informed the delegation that the government is utilizing all its available resources to give maximum facilities to the Kashmiri refugees.