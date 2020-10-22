UrduPoint.com
India Conspiring To Weaken Neighbors Including Pakistan: AJK President:

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:17 PM

India conspiring to weaken neighbors including Pakistan: AJK President:

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has once again warned India to stop dreaming of military occupation of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as the people of both regions had sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom and they know how to protect their land and liberty

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) : AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has once again warned India to stop dreaming of military occupation of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as the people of both regions had sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom and they know how to protect their land and liberty.

Addressing a seminar organized by Women's University Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, he said that the Kashmiri people are thankful for the help the tribes they had extended to them in the Kashmir liberation war of 1947 under the spirit of fraternity and brotherhood, AJKK President office later told media here Thursday evening.

The AJK President expressed the confidence that if India committed a folly of any kind of adventurism against AJK or GB, the people of not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but every part of Pakistan would extend forthright support to the Kashmiri brethren.

The seminar was also addressed among others by Vice-Chancellor Women's University Swabi Prof. Dr Shahana Arooj Kazmi and Vice-Chancellor the University of Swabi Prof Dr Mukarram Shah.

