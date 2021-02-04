India continues to violate human rights in IIOJK: Col (r)Anwar

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. (r) Muhammad Anwar has said that India continues to violate human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and use brutal force against unarmed Kashmiris

Pakistan has always condemned these atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He said, Pakistan would never waive from its principled stance on�Kashmir.

He said,�Kashmir�issue can only be solved by holding a plebiscite in accordance with UN resolutions and vowed that Pakistan and its people will continue its diplomatic and moral support to the�Kashmiris�in their struggle for freedom.

He also said while talking to a newsman�in�Attock on the Kashmir Solidarity�day, any change of government in Pakistan will never alter Pakistan's principled stance on Kashmir and it will continue to support the�Kashmiris�for their attainment of the right of self determination.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum while the nation will continue to provide it's diplomatic, moral and political support to the appraised people of occupied�Kashmir.