UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Continues To Violate Human Rights In IIOJK: Col (r)Anwar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:19 PM

India continues to violate human rights in IIOJK: Col (r)Anwar

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. (r) Muhammad Anwar has said that India continues to violate human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and use brutal force against unarmed Kashmiris

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. (r) Muhammad Anwar has said that India continues to violate human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and use brutal force against unarmed Kashmiris.

Pakistan has always condemned these atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He said, Pakistan would never waive from its principled stance on�Kashmir.

He said,�Kashmir�issue can only be solved by holding a plebiscite in accordance with UN resolutions and vowed that Pakistan and its people will continue its diplomatic and moral support to the�Kashmiris�in their struggle for freedom.

He also said while talking to a newsman�in�Attock on the Kashmir Solidarity�day, any change of government in Pakistan will never alter Pakistan's principled stance on Kashmir and it will continue to support the�Kashmiris�for their attainment of the right of self determination.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum while the nation will continue to provide it's diplomatic, moral and political support to the appraised people of occupied�Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

21 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

22 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

51 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.