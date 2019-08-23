UrduPoint.com
India Converts Kashmir Into Largest Prison Of History: HR Activists

Human Rights activists and experts on Friday said that the Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the human history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Human Rights activists and experts on Friday said that the Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the human history.

They urged the international community to take cognizance of blatant human rights violations, being committed by the Indian troops in the occupied Valley.

Talking to APP, HR activist Syeda Ghulam Fatima expressed her concerns over the held Kashmir situation, saying that millions of people had been detained in their homes currently.

She said that occupied Kashmir had become the flashpoint for the entire world as about 12 million people were being watched by 900,000 Indian troops. The resolution of Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, she added.

Noted lawyer Malik Asghar Nadeem said that US President Donald Trump was playing a responsible role in helping the two neighboring nuclear-armed countries to initiate talks.

Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that racist actions and Hindutva ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards grave crisis.

He said that the media, internet blackout and closure of social media accounts could not hide the plight of Kashmiris, adding that medical and trade ban in the Valley would generate a new spirit of freedom in Kasmiris.

A US-based organisation, Genocide Watch, in its latest report called upon the UN and its members to warn India against genocide in held Kashmir.

The Genocide Watch, in its report, highlighted the unprecedented violations of basic human rights in the occupied territory including torture, two-year detention without charge, rape, deportations of Muslim political and human rights activists.

