India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: Faizullah Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka strongly condemned barbarism and cruelties on people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris through force and other tactics.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that India was involved in state terrorism and through the deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communications blackout. IIOJK has been turned into the largest "prison" on the planet.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing�all�forums to urge international community play its role and force India to end draconian laws in the IIOJK and meet its international obligation by giving the Kashmiris their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN resolutions.

He said that the hearts of Pakistani nation and the Kashmiri brethren beat together and the whole nation was standing with them. He said that people and government of Pakistan will continue to speak for the right of self-determination of Kashmiri brethren,while India�would also face the consequences of illegal detention of Kashmiri people. He said that whole Pakistani nation along with Kashmiris on both sides of the Line on Control will observe Black Day on Tuesday (October 27, 2020) to convey the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of IIOJK.