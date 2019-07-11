UrduPoint.com
India Crosses All Limits To Take Revenge From IOK People: Syed Ali Gilani

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:06 PM

India crosses all limits to take revenge from IOK people: Syed Ali Gilani

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the Indian rulers have very brazenly crossed all the moral, ethical and human limits to take revenge from the Kashmiri people, in general, and Hurriyat leaders and activists, in particular, in Indian occupied Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of jailed Hurriyat leader, Ayaz Akbar, extension in the remand of the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, by India's infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA), attaching of the residence of jailed woman leader, Aasiya Andrabi, and repeated questioning of his own grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, by the NIA.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of jailed Hurriyat leader, Ayaz Akbar, extension in the remand of the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, by India's infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA), attaching of the residence of jailed woman leader, Aasiya Andrabi, and repeated questioning of his own grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, by the NIA.

He said wife of Ayaz Akbar is battling for her life as she is suffering from deadly breast cancer for the last 4-5 years. He said in this pathetic situation she needs the company, moral help and support of her husband, but the Indian rulers are so heartless that they can't feel the pain and agony of the suffering families of the Kashmiri prisoners.

The APHC Chairman said extending NIA custody of Muhammad Yasin Malik is yet again an attempt and a planned conspiracy to prolong his illegal detention by using judicial tools.

Yasin Malik is suffering from multiple ailments and his continued imprisonment has threatened his life, he added.

Syed Ali Gilani strongly condemning the attaching of the house of Aasiya Andrabi by the NIA said her husband, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, is facing life imprisonment and now their family has been rendered homeless. "This is not only undemocratic and inhuman but shameful as well," he said.

The APHC Chairman also denounced the repeated questioning of his family members by the NIA and recent summoning of his grandson, Anees-ul-Islam. "It is just aimed at putting a psychological pressure on me and to force me to subjugation, but these means and childish acts have been tried in past too and they failed to get their desired result," he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said the best and simple measure for India is to accept the historical facts and sincerely address the Kashmir dispute, otherwise, its non-resolution can threaten every fabric of peace and development and pounding economy will shatter to the maximum for which only the arrogant and deceitful approach of India will be responsible.

