India deceives Kashmiris on name of development, provincial autonomy: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Diplomatic, human rights activists and security experts here Tuesday said India had deceived the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the name of development and provincial autonomy.

They said India had neither carried out development work nor granted provincial autonomy to the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK and has abolished its special status two years ago by violating the security council resolutions.

Former Ambassador, Manzoorul Haq told APP that the unlawful annexation IIOJK by India was a clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) as well as International laws.

He said such unilateral actions could not change or alter the disputed status of the held valley.

He said IIOJK was an internationally recognized disputed territory and its illegal annexation by Indian Government on August 5, 2019 was a clear violation of the UNSC resolutions besides an attempt to put peace of the entire South Asia at stake.

Manzoor who served Pakistan's top diplomat at Saudia Arabia and Egypt said that revoking of Article 370 by the fascist Modi government on August 5, 2019 was tantamount to changing the demographic structure as well as autonomous status of IIOJK, adding Pakistan could not remain silent over such illegal acts any more.

He said Modi government's unilateral and illegal act had exposed real face of the so-called secular state and had proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were subjected to serious human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings and state terrorism.

Manzoor said international community should do more to support the people of IIOJK in this time of trial and tribulation and must act in support of fundamental freedom and basic human rights.

Former Secretary Security of the erstwhile Fata, Brig Retd Mehmood Shah said that scrapping of Article 370 from Indian constitution had exposed India's nefarious designs against oppressed Kashmiris as well as Modi government's hegemonic expansion policies by subjugating minorities through state terrorism.

He said India could neither change the disputed status of IIOJK, as enshrined in UNSC resolutions, nor could it force Pakistan and Kashmiris to accept illegal outcomes.

Pakistan had a principle position on Kashmir issue and could not remain silent on the grave humans rights abuses, extra judicial killings and unlawful actions at IIOJK, he added.

He urged UN and world super powers to put pressure on India to allow UN Fact Finding Mission to IIOJK to independently monitor the grave human rights abuses and extra judicial killing in repeated fake encounters in the held valley and give right of self determination to them as promised by UNSC.

He said time was near when Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian yoke.

Brigadier Mehmood said four wars had been fought between two nuclear armed neighboring countries on Kashmir and another war could prove disastrous for the entire South Asia and its devastating effects might go beyond the region.

He said an excessive use of pellet guns by Indian Army against innocent Kashmiris was a serious human right issue and international community including UN should take serious notice of it.

Former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar Professor Dr A H Hilali said that road to peace in the subcontinent was passing through Kashmir and lasting peace and stability in the region could not be established unless resolution of this core issue as per wishes of Kashmiris.

He said observance of August 5 as black day was aimed at to strongly condemn illegal annexation of IIOJK and highlighting an illegal actions of Modi Government besides inhuman treatment being meted to the besieged innocent oppressed Kashmiris.

Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination, as promised to them by United Nations, he added.

Misal Khan, Information Officer (Retd) said holding of (UNSC) extraordinary meeting after five decades on IIOJK's grim situation was a great diplomatic victory of PTI government.

The extraordinary meeting of UNSC soon after Modi government's illegal and unilateral act was in fact India's defeat at highest diplomatic forum that negated its longstanding claim on Kashmir of being its an internal matter.

He said independent media was not being given an easy access to make reporting from IIOJK, which was a clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, besides a big stigma on face of so-called secular India.

IIOJK had been converted into a prison where peaceful Kashmirs were facing worst forms of oppression, cruelties and deprived of all fundamental rights including freedom of speech, movement and liberties, he added.

He said women had been disgraced and sexually assaulted by Indian occupational forces on the name of search operations besides Kashmiri youth were killed in fake encounters. Thousands of Kashmiris had lost eyes due to pellet guns by occupational forces in the held valley, he added.

They demanded India to immediately halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with UNSC resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia.

They also urged UNO and members of UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit like East Taimur for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

They said further delays in resolution of this core issue was likely to put peace of the entire South Asia in jeopardy and the whole responsibility would be on fascist Modi government and UN if another war was broke out on issue of Kashmir.