UrduPoint.com

India Denounced For Killing Innocent Kashmiris In Fake Encounters

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:53 PM

India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the Modi-led Indian regime for killing innocent Kahsmiri youth in fake encounters, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the Modi-led Indian regime for killing innocent Kahsmiri youth in fake encounters, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said that killing, intimidation and imprisonment would not hinder Kashmiris from pursing their basic right to self-determination.

He expressed deep sorrow over the recent killings and massacres of underage and innocent youth in fake encounters by Indian forces.

"The eternal sacrifices of our martyrs are our precious asset and we will not allow this asset to be wasted at any cost." Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) spokesman in a statement said the way reign of terror has been unleashed in Kashmir indicate that India has waged a war against the unarmed people of Kashmir.

He paid tributes to the martyred youth and said it is high time for the world conscience to break the criminal silence and pressurize India to stop rights violations in Kashmir.

Denouncing in strong terms the fresh killing spree in the occupied territory, Jammu and Kashmir National Front said ruthless killing campaign was part of India's deep-rooted conspiracy to change demographic complexion of the Muslim majority territory. In a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while citing the ruthless killing of 5 youth in fake encounters in south Kashmir said that killing manifests rising fascism that seeks to control, by any means, all of Kashmir its land, people and resources.

Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) urged the world community to take necessary measures for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian yoke. The JKPRM Vice Chairman, Ajazul Haq, General Secretary Dr Musaib Ahmad and chief spokesman Khan Umer said that the ongoing Kashmir movement is the continuation of the Pakistan Movement and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement expressed serious concern over the continued attacks on minorities by Hindu extremists. The surge in attacks against Christians from the last couple of days in the BJP ruled states is a matter of serious concern as it clearly shows how the system is working in India, he added.

He said that the Muslims are already facing the worst situation and urged the United Nations and those who champion religious freedom to punish India for such crimes. He deplored that the extremist forces are working on a plan to change the demography of IIOJK.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement in Muzaffarabad said that the Modi-led BJP government in India is involved in a systematic genocide of the Kashmiri people in the garb of fake encounters.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Muzaffarabad Criminals Muslim Christian Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

8 minutes ago
 PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services ..

PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services for corporate customers

10 minutes ago
 PITB, BoR KPK sign MoU to implement e-Stamping sys ..

PITB, BoR KPK sign MoU to implement e-Stamping system in KPK

14 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai Expo

15 minutes ago
 All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic ..

All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic, Foreign Policy - Draft Consi ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sect ..

Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sector for welfare of workers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.