India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the Modi-led Indian regime for killing innocent Kahsmiri youth in fake encounters, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said that killing, intimidation and imprisonment would not hinder Kashmiris from pursing their basic right to self-determination.

He expressed deep sorrow over the recent killings and massacres of underage and innocent youth in fake encounters by Indian forces.

"The eternal sacrifices of our martyrs are our precious asset and we will not allow this asset to be wasted at any cost." Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) spokesman in a statement said the way reign of terror has been unleashed in Kashmir indicate that India has waged a war against the unarmed people of Kashmir.

He paid tributes to the martyred youth and said it is high time for the world conscience to break the criminal silence and pressurize India to stop rights violations in Kashmir.

Denouncing in strong terms the fresh killing spree in the occupied territory, Jammu and Kashmir National Front said ruthless killing campaign was part of India's deep-rooted conspiracy to change demographic complexion of the Muslim majority territory. In a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while citing the ruthless killing of 5 youth in fake encounters in south Kashmir said that killing manifests rising fascism that seeks to control, by any means, all of Kashmir its land, people and resources.

Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) urged the world community to take necessary measures for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian yoke. The JKPRM Vice Chairman, Ajazul Haq, General Secretary Dr Musaib Ahmad and chief spokesman Khan Umer said that the ongoing Kashmir movement is the continuation of the Pakistan Movement and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement expressed serious concern over the continued attacks on minorities by Hindu extremists. The surge in attacks against Christians from the last couple of days in the BJP ruled states is a matter of serious concern as it clearly shows how the system is working in India, he added.

He said that the Muslims are already facing the worst situation and urged the United Nations and those who champion religious freedom to punish India for such crimes. He deplored that the extremist forces are working on a plan to change the demography of IIOJK.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement in Muzaffarabad said that the Modi-led BJP government in India is involved in a systematic genocide of the Kashmiri people in the garb of fake encounters.