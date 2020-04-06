UrduPoint.com
India Denounced For Massacring Youth In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

India denounced for massacring youth in IOK

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Kulgam, Kupwara and other Kashmiri martyrs and denounced India for massacring innocent youth with each passing day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Kulgam, Kupwara and other Kashmiri martyrs and denounced India for massacring innocent youth with each passing day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat leader, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi in a statement in Srinagar said that Jammu and Kashmir had been under India's brutal occupation for the past many decades and the Muslims of the territory had suffered severe immensely during the period. He said tens of thousands of people are presently facing the worst oppression. He asked India to fulfill its commitment regarding finding out the solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi denounced the introduction of a new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir by India and termed the law a brutal colonial tactic to change the demography of the territory.

A spokesman for the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth had made the freedom struggle a sacred mission and no one would be allowed to sabotage the movement. He said that Indian rulers should know that they cannot force the Kashmiris into submission through oppression. The spokesman deplored that no day passes when Kashmiri youth are not martyred at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and India is an occupational force, whose troops are involved in massacring the Kashmiris, every now and then. JKPL Vice Chairman, Aijaz Rehmani while paying rich tributes to the martyrs said that the final disposition of the Jammu & Kashmir would be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices

