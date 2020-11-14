India denying proper burial to martyred youth in IIOJK: APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Indian Army in gross violation of the international laws was refusing to handover dead bodies of the martyred youth to their families to accord them proper burial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Indian Army in gross violation of the international laws was refusing to handover dead bodies of the martyred youth to their families to accord them proper burial.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said India was carrying out the genocide of the Kashmiris to intimidate them into submission, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, "India is continuously killing innocent and peaceful Kashmiris. Every other day, Indian troops kill youth in staged encounters." He pointed out that the Indian Army has a history of the extrajudicial killing of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in the occupied territory and Pathribal and Machil fake encounters are its examples.

The APHC spokesman said under an inhuman practice, the Indian authorities were now denying the dead bodies of the martyred youth to their families and secretly burying them in unmarked graves in Indian Army-run graveyards at far-flung places in IIOJK. He said that India was afraid of massive participation of people in martyrs' funerals as it fears that the funerals of martyred youth further incite anti-India sentiments in the occupied territory.