UrduPoint.com

India Denying Religious Freedom Of IIOJK People

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

India denying religious freedom of IIOJK people

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have strongly denounced use of brutal force on Muharram mourners in Srinagar, terming it interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have strongly denounced use of brutal force on Muharram mourners in Srinagar, terming it interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims.

According to Kashmir Media Service, several mourners were injured when the Indian police subjected the participants of a Muharram procession to teargas shelling, pellet firing and lathi-charge in Jahangir Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

The police also arrested dozens of mourners on the occasion. People raised slogans like, "We Want Freedom" and "Free Kashmir" during the 8th Muharram processions in IIOJK on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian leader, Agha Syed Mujtaba Al-Moosvi, in a statement, strongly denounced the police action on the mourners. He said the Battle of Karbala teaches us the lesson of resistance against oppression and occupation and sympathy with the oppressed.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Mohammed Yousf Naqash, in a statement issued in Srinagar said use of lethal force against the unarmed mourners speaks volumes about Islamophobia in India.

He said, Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is resorting to coercive tactics to impose Hindutva ideology in IIOJK.

Yousuf Naqash said the brutal violence on the Muharram procession is a reflection of India's philosophy that no minority in general and Muslims in particular were allowed to act against the principles laid down by Hindutva.

He appealed the Kashmiri people to come out of their homes raise their voice against the Indian oppression and violence in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement in Srinagar said India has deprived the Kashmiris of all freedoms including religious freedom. He said the world community must come forward to save the Kashmiri Muslims from Hindu fascism.

It is to mention here that fearing eruption of anti-India and pro-freedom sentiments, India continues to ban the main Muharram processions in IIOJK since 1989.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is not allowing the Muslims of IIOJK to perform their religious obligations particularly since August 05, 2019 when it repealed the special status of the territory and put it under military siege.

It frequently restricted offering of Juma prayers at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid and other major mosques of the territory. People are disallowed to hold Eid prayers and take out Eid Milad-UN-Nabi (SAW) and Muharram processions.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing World Police Minority Jammu Srinagar Karbala Anjuman August 2019 Mosque Muslim Media All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

UK Evacuated Over 300 UK Citizens, Over 2,000 Afgh ..

UK Evacuated Over 300 UK Citizens, Over 2,000 Afghans From Kabul - Johnson

9 minutes ago
 Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over ..

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over virus

9 minutes ago
 Malaysian King Says Next Prime Minister Must Face ..

Malaysian King Says Next Prime Minister Must Face Confidence Vote

9 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Boost Border Security After Belarus O ..

Lithuania to Boost Border Security After Belarus Officers' Illegal Crossing - Mi ..

9 minutes ago
 UK to Double Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanista ..

UK to Double Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - Johnson

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 93.5 ..

Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 93.5% Efficacy in Paraguay - RDIF

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.