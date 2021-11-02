India deploying 5000 additional troops in IIOJK, 3000 in Srinagar alone

The Modi-led fascist Indian government has ordered the deployment of an additional 5,000 troops of the Indian paramilitary forces to strangulate voice for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian media reported that the decision to deploy an additional 50 companies in the occupied territory was taken in the wake of volatile situation in the Kashmir Valley.

An Indian Home Ministry official while confirming the deployment said, "The security situation in the wake of the latest civilian killings in Kashmir is very challenging. An additional 50 companies of the paramilitary forces are being deployed to help J&K police maintain law and order." Of the 50 companies, 30 are being deployed in Srinagar alone, the official added. It is worth mentioning here that Indian military establishment has already set up hundreds of camps and concrete bunkers in all streets and lanes of Srinagar city and other towns and villages of the valley to harass and terrorize people to weaken Kashmiris economically and force them into vacating their hometowns.

Meanwhile, people staged protest demonstrations in Pulwama, Islamabad and Shopian districts against the forcible snatching of Kashmiris' lands by the Modi regime to establish military and paramilitary camps in the South Kashmir districts.

Hurriyat organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement while condemning the move said that New Delhi was taking practical steps to colonize occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They pointed out that the authorities are terrorizing people to vacate their land for setting up of battalion companies for the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the districts.

The organizations appealed to the people of Kashmir to raise their voice and stage massive protests against such brutal and anti-Kashmir acts.

Recently, the administration allotted land at eight locations in south Kashmir to Central Reserve Police Force to build permanent camps for personnel and their families.