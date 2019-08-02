UrduPoint.com
India Deploys 28,000 Additional Troops In Occupied Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:58 PM

India deploys 28,000 additional troops in Occupied Kashmir

India is deploying over 28,000 thousand additional paramilitary troops in the occupied territory to suppress the ongoing Kashmir's struggle for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :India is deploying over 28,000 thousand additional paramilitary troops in the occupied territory to suppress the ongoing Kashmir's struggle for freedom.

These troops are being sent to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) less than a week after New Delhi moved 10,000 army soldiers to the territory, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources said over 280 companies of paramilitary forces arebeing deployed in the Occupied Kashmir valley.

