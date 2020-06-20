India deserves punishment for crimes and not the UNSC membership: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said India had capitulated to China in Ladakh but the evil minded Indian rulers might carry out any misadventure against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in order to divert attention from Ladakh fiasco

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said India had capitulated to China in Ladakh but the evil minded Indian rulers might carry out any misadventure against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in order to divert attention from Ladakh fiasco.

In an interview to Canada-based Omni tv through video link from the state's metropolis on Saturday, the AJK president said the United States which was engaged in its domestic issues, had not come up with clear support to India on Ladakh issue, the Presidential office told media Saturday evening.

He said tension certainly prevailed between China and the United States, but the two countries were big trade partners as well. Therefore, the United States would never sacrifice its economic interests just to appease India.

Sardar Masood Khan said India which had arrogantly moved into Ladakh, after facing humiliating defeat and losing vast area, was now shamelessly claiming that the Chinese Army had not entered in any area under its occupation though the Indian media and some Modi government officials had been crying a few days back that the Chinese Army had captured 60 square kilometres area in Galwan valley.

After facing defeat on the military front, India on one hand was talking about slashing its trade volume with China, while on the other, it had intensified brutalities against the defenseless people in occupied Kashmir in order to divert attention, he added.

He warned that reduction in trade with China would be suicidal for India because in case of tension China may shift its 2.5 billion Dollars' investment from India to some other country.

Throwing light on the background of China-India tension, the AJK president said that China considers repeal of articles 370 and 35-A and reversal of the special status of Kashmir by India as a danger to its security and sovereignty.

"We are thankful to China for shattering India's arrogant expansion policy that had indirectly helped the Kashmiri people and facilitating Pakistan to convene three informal UN Security Council sessions on Kashmir," Khan said.

To a question, he said India had always used the bilateral talks as a time buying ploy to stabilize its occupation of Kashmir. Now that the issue had been once again internationalized, we should stick to our stance of resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Resolutions.

About India's non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, the AJK president said that the Pakistani and the Kashmiri people were highly concerned over bringing the criminal in the rank of adjudicators. India must be brought to justice for its crimes against humanity, he said adding that India's presence in the Security Council will eclipse the image and credibility of the world body.