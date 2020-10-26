UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Destabilized Entire Region By Landing Troops In IIOJK: TWI

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:03 PM

India destabilized entire region by landing troops in IIOJK: TWI

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that India destabilized the entire region on October 27, 1947 by illegally occupying the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that India destabilized the entire region on October 27, 1947 by illegally occupying the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

A Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that New Delhi not only stifled the aspirations of Kashmiris but also paved the way for a permanent confrontation with Pakistan by illegally landing its troops in Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

He said that as a result of the maneuvers of Congress leaders like Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel under the leadership of Gandhi, a large number of Indian troops landed at Srinagar airport on October 27 ushering in an era of subjugation and suppression in Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The last 73 years of oppressive Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is a painful chapter for the Kashmiris," he said and added that by observing October 27 as a black day, every year, the Kashmiris send a clear message to India that they do not recognize its illegitimate occupation over Jammu and Kashmir and will continue the mission of their millions of martyrs till its logical end.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar New Delhi October Congress Media All Million Airport

Recent Stories

Alyia bags 1st position in Ladies singles of Tenpi ..

1 minute ago

Two persons killed in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Thai Parliament Holds Special Session to Address M ..

5 minutes ago

Pak rockball team to feature in Three-Nation Tourn ..

5 minutes ago

Giacometti sculpture in sealed bid auction - start ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets drop as US stimulus remains elusive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.