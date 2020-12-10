India disregards every article of UDHR in Kashmir: JKNF

Reminding the global community of its moral obligations vis-a-vis the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) said on Thursday that the world must realize its moral obligations regarding the situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Reminding the global community of its moral obligations vis-a-vis the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) said on Thursday that the world must realize its moral obligations regarding the situation in Kashmir.

While drawing the international community's attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Kashmir, it urged the global community to stand up for the rights of the people of who were caught in the crosshairs of a conflict and coronavirus.

In a statement issued on the occasion of world human rights day, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said, "It is time the government of India should be pressurized to rescind its recent actions and pave a way for holding referendum in the region to allow Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right, the right to self-determination, which happens to be cardinal principle of all international human rights treaties including the UDHR, Geneva convention, UN charter and other international covenants.

" The reports about human rights violations and hair-raising atrocities inflicted upon the people of Kashmir, he said, speak volumes about Indian government's policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in the region.

"Virtually, every article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is being flagrantly and brutally disregarded by the government of India and its forces that operate in Kashmir under the cover of black laws such as TADA, POTA, PSA and AFSPA", the spokesman said adding that the prolonged violent military occupation and absence of a credible, independent accountability framework in the region has led to unaccounted deaths of Kashmiris particularly the youth in police custody.

Stressing the need for early settlement of the dispute the JKNF spokesman said peace and stability in the region was inescapably linked to a just solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.