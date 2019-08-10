UrduPoint.com
India Dragging Kashmir Issue Towards Nuclear War: Meshal Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:13 PM

India dragging Kashmir issue towards nuclear war: Meshal Malik

Kashmiri Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik's wife Meshal Malik Saturday said the Indian government was dragging the Kashmir issue toward a nuclear war with its neighbouring country and the United Nations Security Council should immediately take action against the Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Kashmiri Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik's wife Meshal Malik Saturday said the Indian government was dragging the Kashmir issue toward a nuclear war with its neighbouring country and the United Nations Security Council should immediately take action against the Indian aggression.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Kashmiris had been deprived of basic needs due to curfew while many of them were critically ill and could not reach hospitals.

She said that during the ongoing protest in Srinagar, the Indian troops opened fire on the protestors and medical treatment was not provided to the injured.

