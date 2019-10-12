India eases mobile phone shutdown in Kashmir

He Indian government said Saturday that most mobile phone connections in Kashmir will be restored, easing a security clampdown imposed more than two months ago when the troubled region's autonomy was cancelled

Srinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indian government said Saturday that most mobile phone connections in Kashmir will be restored, easing a security clampdown imposed more than two months ago when the troubled region's autonomy was cancelled.

The decision was taken after a security review in the restive Himalayan region, government spokesman Rohit Kansal told a press conference.

All phones linked to a monthly subscription "will stand restored and be functional from noon on Monday," he said, adding that the measure would apply to all districts of Kashmir.

The New Delhi government ended Kashmir's autonomy on August 5 and imposed the mobile phone and internet blackout as part of a huge security clampdown.

Tens of thousands of extra troops were also sent in an operation that critics said virtually cut off Muslim-majority Kashmir, which has been gripped by an insurgency for the past three decades, from the outside world.

Kansal gave no indication on whether internet services would also be restored.

The government, however, on Thursday lifted restrictions on tourists travelling to the region and released three politicians among hundreds of people detained after August 5.

Kansal said all those detained would be released gradually after review.