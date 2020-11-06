India failed to crush freedom struggle in IOK: Farooq Haider

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly commended the unprecedented sacrifices offered by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

This was stated by the AJK Prime Minister while talking to the parliamentary leader of the Muslim league (N) and Member National Assembly Khawaja Muhmmad Asif who called him here on Friday.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom struggle and Kashmiri people have been facing Indian forces' repressions for the last 73 years even then India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people struggling for the implementation of United Nations resolutions.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices offered by Jammu martyrs and added that 2.5 million Kashmiri were mercilessly killed which has no example in the freedom history.

The Prime Minister said the purpose of observing the Jammu Martyrs day in Sialkot is to express solidarity with those martyrs who had added a new chapter of freedom history with their precious blood in 1947.