India Flouting International Law In IIOJK: Khawaja Firdous

Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:09 PM

India flouting international law in IIOJK: Khawaja Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has said that India in violation of international law was changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that since August 5 last year, India has been violating international law by providing domicile certificates to a large number of non-Kashmiris. Under the black laws, the Indian Army not only brutally killed oppressed Kashmiri youth on a daily basis but also subjects them to torture in detention centers, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were martyred by the Indian troops and urged India to immediately release the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He said the Kashmiri people were offering unprecedented sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination and he called on local and international human rights organizations to speak up against the atrocities committed by the Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Khawaja Firdous said that India was using brutal tactics to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris and warned that lasting peace and security in the region would remain a distant dream unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community and the UN to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

