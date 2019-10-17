UrduPoint.com
India Following Footsteps Of Israel For Ignoring UN Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

India following footsteps of Israel for ignoring UN resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader Raja Najabat Hussain said on Thursday that India is following the footstep of Israel who always ignored UN resolution and international laws.

Talking to a private news channel, he said India should realize that indigenous freedom movement cannot be suppressed with power. Any unilateral decision regarding a disputed territory is unacceptable and the issue of Kashmir can only be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

He said the people of Kashmir are thankful to Pakistan government for making great efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at every international fora.

Kashmiri and Pakistani Diaspora are proactively sensitizing the world regarding Kashmir issue, the Hurriyet leader expressed.

Raja Najabat Hussain said Kashmiris are also thankful to the leaderships of Turkey, China and Malaysia for raising Kashmir issue and supporting Kashmir cause at international fronts. He said the Indian government is committing ethnic cleansing in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan has emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir, he added.

