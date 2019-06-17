India gets official song of 'Kashmir Intifada' blocked on YouTube

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :In another act of suppression of freedom of speech, the Indian government has got blocked on YouTube the official song of a digital game 'Kashmir Intifada'.

The song of the game, developed to pay tribute to martyred Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani and Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader Asiya Andrabi made waves, since its launch a few days back.

On getting highly popular among the Kashmiri as well as Indian youth, the Indian government lodged an official complaint with the YouTube to block its access in the country and in the Indian-held Kashmir.

Sung and composed by Aqeel Ahmed with lyrics by Dr Umair Haroon, the song came under fire for highlighting the Kashmiri struggle and resilience.

Kashmir Intifada, the game and website developed by 'The Digital Intelligence' develops insight into the oppression of Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiri people and the ever-increasing Indian brutalities in the occupied region.

The game also exposes the agenda of Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as he tries to install ISIS in Kashmir.

The 'Kashmir Intifada' shows how the entire valley has been made a torture cell for the Muslims, resulting into a new generation of youth which is more fearless and devoted to the freedom struggle.

In the blogger and vlogger section, a host of famous personalities from the fields of arts, politics, media and others have shared their views about the atrocities faced by the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian army.

These include actor Faisal Qureshi, singer and composor Fakhir, anchor Jasmine Manzoor, singer Rabi Pirzaada, writer Tooba Amir, anchor Mustafa Chaudhry, Senator Anwar Kakar, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan, MNA Romina Khursheed, former senator Sehar Kamran, parliamentarian Erum Farooqi and fashion designer Sam Dada.