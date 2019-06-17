UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Gets Official Song Of 'Kashmir Intifada' Blocked On YouTube

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:09 PM

India gets official song of 'Kashmir Intifada' blocked on YouTube

In another act of suppression of freedom of speech, the Indian government has got blocked on YouTube the official song of a digital game 'Kashmir Intifada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :In another act of suppression of freedom of speech, the Indian government has got blocked on YouTube the official song of a digital game 'Kashmir Intifada'.

The song of the game, developed to pay tribute to martyred Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani and Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader Asiya Andrabi made waves, since its launch a few days back.

On getting highly popular among the Kashmiri as well as Indian youth, the Indian government lodged an official complaint with the YouTube to block its access in the country and in the Indian-held Kashmir.

Sung and composed by Aqeel Ahmed with lyrics by Dr Umair Haroon, the song came under fire for highlighting the Kashmiri struggle and resilience.

Kashmir Intifada, the game and website developed by 'The Digital Intelligence' develops insight into the oppression of Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiri people and the ever-increasing Indian brutalities in the occupied region.

The game also exposes the agenda of Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as he tries to install ISIS in Kashmir.

The 'Kashmir Intifada' shows how the entire valley has been made a torture cell for the Muslims, resulting into a new generation of youth which is more fearless and devoted to the freedom struggle.

In the blogger and vlogger section, a host of famous personalities from the fields of arts, politics, media and others have shared their views about the atrocities faced by the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian army.

These include actor Faisal Qureshi, singer and composor Fakhir, anchor Jasmine Manzoor, singer Rabi Pirzaada, writer Tooba Amir, anchor Mustafa Chaudhry, Senator Anwar Kakar, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan, MNA Romina Khursheed, former senator Sehar Kamran, parliamentarian Erum Farooqi and fashion designer Sam Dada.

Related Topics

Assembly India Fire Army ISIS Faisal Qureshi YouTube Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Complaints pour in against Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

30 dead in Nigeria triple suicide bombing: emergen ..

3 minutes ago

Dozen killed in Indonesia bus crash after passenge ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs boosts productivity through AI based ..

12 minutes ago

EU Foreign Affairs Council to Focus on Sudan Among ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Able to Increase Uranium Enrichment Beyond JC ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.