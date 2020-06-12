UrduPoint.com
India Has Crossed All Limits Of Oppression In IOK: JKPPFM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:41 PM

India has crossed all limits of oppression in IOK: JKPPFM

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran while paying tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian has said that India has crossed all the limits of oppression in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran while paying tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian has said that India has crossed all the limits of oppression in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Qazi Imran said that India was killing innocent Kashmiris every day to eradicate the Muslim majority identity of occupied Kashmir.

He said, if India thinks that it will achieve its desired results by massacring the Kashmiri people, then it is mistaken.

Kashmiris only want freedom from India and they will one day succeed in their struggle, he added.

Qazi Omar also strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of the Indian Army on the civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC). He expressed condolences to the families of the victims of Indian terrorism in Samahni Chowki, Azad Kashmir.

Qazi Imran urged the United Nations to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and aggression in Azad Kashmir and fulfill its promise of resolving the Kashmir dispute by granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

