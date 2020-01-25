India has no justification to observe the Republic Day : AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday said that India has no justification to observe the Republic Day when it snatched the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and its hands are soaked in the blood of innocent people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday said that India has no justification to observe the Republic Day when it snatched the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and its hands are soaked in the blood of innocent people.

Talking to media , he termed Indian observance of republic day as an attempt of throwing dust into the eyes of international community.

"When India started observing its republic day, Kashmiris, since that day observing it as black day to apprise global community that the so called democratic country has usurped their basic rights including the UN acknowledged right to self determination", the premier added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that India has no moral right to observe January 26 as Republic Day when it has turned the valley of eight million people into jail.

He added that those who are interested to witness the so called Indian democracy visit the held territory, which is in worst lockdown and communication blackout from last 174 days.

The Prime Minister said that Indian 5th August and 31st October's steps were the sheer violations of United Nations relevant resolutions on Kashmir.

"Indian unilateral and unlawful acts were not only rejected but strongly resisted by the Kashmiris", he added.

Terming Kashmir liberation movement as movement for the peace in Asia, he said that India couldn't suppress the ingenious struggle with the military might.

Raja Farooq Haider added that so called democratic country is the biggest terrorist country. "Hindutva ideology which is being practiced currently in India is a serious threat not only for the region but world.

Referring to the Indian gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, he said the Indian forces are bluntly victimizing the Kashmiri people in the held valley and New Delhi has broken all records of atrocities.

Paying glowing tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir liberation movement, the Prime Minister assured that people and nation of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for their just struggle