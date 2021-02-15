India has taken entire IIOJK people hostage

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India continued to take the entire Kashmiri population hostage over the past seven decades for demanding the universally accepted right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India continued to take the entire Kashmiri population hostage over the past seven decades for demanding the universally accepted right to self-determination.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that New Delhi had, so far, martyred tens of thousands of Kashmiris to deprive them of this basic right and to hold its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that innocent youth were martyred, arrested, tortured and houses and infrastructures were destroyed during cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops in the territory.

He pointed out that fascist Modi-led Indian government has intensified its colonial approach towards the Kashmiri people particularly after revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.